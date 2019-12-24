THE cast of York Theatre Royal panto Sleeping Beauty have wished readers of The Press a Merry Christmas... as Martin Barrass, aka panto Queen Ariadne, recovers after bashing himself in the face with a bucket during a slapstick scene.
Oh no, he didn’t. Oh yes, he did! And he knocked off the caps on two front teeth in the process during the mishap, which happened on stage last Friday, said a theatre spokesman.
He said Martin was checked out when he came off stage and continued in the second half, joking about the accident and had since fixed the teeth.
He said former panto dame Berwick Kaler suffered several such mishaps during his time at the theatre, including a gashed shin which required stitches in the interval, a broken nose and choking on shaving foam.
He added that there were just a few tickets left for today’s and Boxing Day’s panto performances.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment