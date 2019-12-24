THE cast of York Theatre Royal panto Sleeping Beauty have wished readers of The Press a Merry Christmas... as Martin Barrass, aka panto Queen Ariadne, recovers after bashing himself in the face with a bucket during a slapstick scene.

Oh no, he didn’t. Oh yes, he did! And he knocked off the caps on two front teeth in the process during the mishap, which happened on stage last Friday, said a theatre spokesman.