A SPECTACULAR exhibition about the works of Van Gogh is set to stay in York for more than three months longer than originally intended after attracting more than 50,000 visitors since it opened in July.
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, at York St Mary’s in Castlegate, near the Jorvik Viking Centre, was originally due to finish on January 5 but will now continue until April 19, at the end of the Easter holidays.
Creative director Mario Iacampo said:“We have had such a warm welcome in York, and incredibly positive feedback about how people have been moved by the experience, so we are delighted that we’re able to continue as a part of York’s vibrant winter programme of events and activities.
“York St Mary’s is a wonderful venue for this kind of immersive digital art – right in the heart of the city for easy access, yet able to be adapted so visitors feel as though they are in the French countryside, or overlooking the Rhone, during their time with us.”
The 35 minute show involves a 360 degree projection in the main nave of the deconsecrated church, using the stone arches and high ceiling, as animated versions of over 200 of Van Gogh’s most famous works are projected onto the walls, and there is also virtual reality experience taking visitors through a day in the life of the artist in Arles.