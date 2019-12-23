A SPECTACULAR exhibition about the works of Van Gogh is set to stay in York for more than three months longer than originally intended after attracting more than 50,000 visitors since it opened in July.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, at York St Mary’s in Castlegate, near the Jorvik Viking Centre, was originally due to finish on January 5 but will now continue until April 19, at the end of the Easter holidays.