A LARGE pub which stood empty for nearly two years has reopened as a bar and restaurant.

Former BBC Master Chef finalist Dan Graham is head chef at the new Twine & Barrel on the A1079 at Dunnington following a £500,000 refurbishment.

The country pub was previously home to The Windmill & Turnpike, which closed at the beginning of 2018. It now offers all-day dining, Sunday lunches and a bar menu.

Owners Richard Brosenitz and Roger Mann have lived locally for many years, and wanted to offer an alternative to chain restaurants. Malton-based interior designer, Rachel McLane, helped with the refurbishment which includes log fires, spacious dining areas and cosy corners. There is a dedicated event space with wi-fi connection available to book for business meetings, functions and workshops, and for special occasions and private parties, with free on-site car parking.

Dan has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, working for famous chefs such as Albert and Michel Roux Jr. He worked at luxury hotels and villas in France and Greece before returning to Yorkshire to take over as head chef from James Martin at The Talbot Hotel in Malton.

He said: “I am really proud of what we have created at Twine & Barrel. We want people to visit us and know that whatever time of day it is, they’re guaranteed to be able to enjoy a tasty plate of food, snack or simply a good coffee or beer.”

Roger Mann, owner, said: “We wanted to create a space where families, groups of friends and businesses alike could meet any day of the week and enjoy delicious, wholesome local food in a stylish and comfortable environment. Our ethos is very much to provide high-quality food with excellent service, and I am confident that we have brought together a team that can deliver that with our head chef, Dan, and our general manager, Mark Deeming, having over 35 years of experience between them.”