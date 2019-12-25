TRAVEL specialists in York are jetting off on an 8,000-mile round trip to a tropical island with their team as a reward for their work.

The Group Company, based in Low Ousegate, has booked a long weekend in Barbados for staff in January to celebrate the success they’ve enjoyed in 2019.

It is not the first time the group travel experts have treated their workforce. In 2016, chief executive and founder Helen Bilton duped her 30-strong team into thinking they were heading to Flamingo Land, but took them instead on a five-star, three-night all-inclusive break to Barbados.

The stunt, which also marked their tenth year in business, attracted local, national and international press.Their above-and-beyond approach to staff incentives helped the employer achieve The Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2018.

Naomi Stewart, managing director of the wholesale travel company, said: “Barbados has now become our go-to destination for our grandest celebrations. We reward staff throughout the year, but this trip will truly showcase our appreciation for all of our teams’ hard work.”

The company, which was founded on February 1, 2006, has recently headed up a recruitment drive to fill positions in buying, business development, tour design and administration.

While the seats have been booked for Barbados, that’s not the only incentive on offer for prospective staff.

“We encourage a thriving environment where every employee has the chance to travel. That’s why we offer two free flights anywhere in the world after five years’ service. We also offer travel sabbaticals and fantastic opportunities for personal development,” said Naomi.

The Group Company negotiates deals with hotels around the world, selling them on to global operators.