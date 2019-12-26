A VIOLENT man who flouts court orders aimed at protecting women has been jailed for 16 months.

Just 24 hours after receiving his latest ban, Shaun Michael Barker, 42, broke it twice, York Crown Court heard.

Police saw him with his latest partner in the city centre near York Minster at 1.45pm on November 14 despite York magistrates banning any contact between the couple, said Rob Galley, prosecuting.

By the time officers caught up with the woman, Barker had disappeared.

Eight hours later police arrested him in the communal area of the block of flats where she lives - and where he was forbidden to be.

York magistrates had imposed both bans as part of a restraining order on November 13, less than 12 hours after Barker had tried to kick down a door in the block of flats.

Mr Galley said Barker had been shouting to be let in, had made a death threat and had claimed he was hungry.

He also urinated in the hallway.

Barker has previous convictions for breaching a restraining order made in 2015 to protect a different woman, York Crown Court heard.

“You take absolutely no notice, in my judgement, of court orders,” Judge Simon Hickey told him.

“This was a persistent breach.”

Barker, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 months.

He pleaded guilty to breaching the 2019 order twice.

His criminal record includes robbery, carrying knives in public and breaching community orders.

For him, Neal Kutte said he had encountered the woman in York city centre on November 14 “by chance”.

He said Barker had told him the couple had “chatted” about their relationship and agreed it was over.

Barker claimed he had only gone to the block of flats to collect his belongings at 9.55pm on November 14.

The judge said he didn’t believe that.

Mr Kutte said Barker had been homeless and had problems with drink and drugs which he was tackling while in prison.