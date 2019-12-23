A MAN was taken to hospital after a glass was allegedly thrown during a violent incident in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the incident.

It happened on Low Ousegate between 9pm and 10pm last Tuesday and involved two groups of people - one made up of men, the other a mixed group of men and women, the force said.

It is believed the group of men were aged in their 20s.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police added: “It is believed that a female was assaulted and pushed to the ground by a male in the other group, whilst a male in the mixed sex group of friends was assaulted by another male in the all-male group.

“A glass was thrown towards this male and he was taken to York Hospital by ambulance where he was discharged following treatment.”

The force is asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police’s force control room on 101, quoting reference number 12190230613.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.