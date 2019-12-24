The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, sends a message to York on his final Christmas in the city

"WELL, dear York Press readers, to coin the title of Wham’s famous festive hit song, this is my ‘Last Christmas’ here at Bishopthorpe.

The final Christmas Eve message I’ll write to you as your Archbishop of York. I say that with both a grateful but heavy heart. The last 14 years seem to have gone by in a flash - but what an epic journey!

It has been an absolute joy and privilege to serve and minister here. I will miss York enormously for many different reasons.

I can’t think of a more special city with which to spend this Advent and Christmas season. I’ll miss cooking Christmas lunch for all my hardworking staff at Bishopthorpe Palace and at the Diocese of York (complete, of course, with my secret sprout recipe!).

I’ll miss the festive buzz and atmosphere of our wonderful, historic city centre. Seeing the excited families arrive for the famous pantomime at York Theatre Royal. The last-minute shoppers determined to find the perfect gift for grandma.

The excited office workers marching across Lendal Bridge to be with their loved ones.

And, I’ll certainly miss the thrill of preaching the Christmas Day sermon in the magnificent York Minster (the service starts at 10am tomorrow - I’d love to see you!).

But most of all, I’ll miss seeing God at work in so many different ways and in the lives of all kinds of people. I’ve found York to be a city of care, compassion and service to the poor and marginalised. No more so than at this time of year.

I’m proud of our wonderful churches here of all denominations who take the mission of Jesus Christ so seriously and provide so many opportunities for people to serve. They remain utterly committed to loving their communities in all kinds of practical and creative ways. From the volunteers at the food banks to the housebound elderly and sick being visited and cared for. It’s what this season is really all about.

Over these last four weeks, many people have been reading my daily Advent reflections in my book, Wake Up To Advent!, in an effort to spiritually prepare for Christmas properly. Seeking to feed themselves sacred food as well as the kind of tasty things many of us will get to eat on our tables tomorrow.

My challenge to people through the journey of Advent has been to carve out special time with God. To reflect on why Jesus came and the difference He makes. To seek to relieve the stress of this busy season and the constant temptation to see it as a purely commercial enterprise.

I believe the gospels challenge us to wake up! clean up! feed up! and grow up! In these recent times of Brexit chaos and confusion, economic uncertainty, terror attacks and the added noise and forceful opinions surrounding the recent General Election, the true message of the Christmas story may have been hard to tune into. And yet I find when we make the effort to do that, it makes all the difference.

I believe the coming of Jesus Christ as a poor and defenceless baby remains our hope for the world. It’s a story that can never be drowned out. It’s the greatest news there is.

As my Advent reflection for this Christmas Eve says: ‘The reason Jesus - God with us, Emmanuel, Saviour - was born in such a poor, humble circumstance was for our sake. He did this because his indomitable love reached out to do for humankind what humankind could not do for itself.’

I’ve found one of the incredible realities of coming to know Jesus better each day, is that we begin to live with more joy and hope.

We discover more life-affirming opportunities to love and care for others. Take the example of Nik and Jackie - a lovely couple I got to know recently from Leeman Road. I confirmed Nik into the faith last month at his local church, St Barnabas. Before the service I had the privilege of praying for his wife Jackie who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. Yet despite their own needs and struggles, every year Nik and Jackie make a point of finding out which of their neighbours will be on their own for Christmas Day - and invite them round for dinner. Their dining room is packed!

What a wonderful example of a couple who have experienced the transforming love of Jesus for themselves - and then find ways to pass it on. Why not find out who is on their own in your street and invite them round?

One of the things I’ll be looking forward to most tomorrow is singing. My favourite Christmas song isn’t one by Wham! (although I hear they’re great to dance to at parties!) but the wonderful carol, ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’. In the space of three verses it tells the whole story of God’s love in Jesus Christ. I can’t wait to sing it at full volume in the Minster tomorrow!

It’s my prayer that as my wife Margaret and I enjoy our final Christmas at Bishopthorpe and say goodbye to this wonderful city and region in June 2020, that you will all join together with the angels and celebrate God’s amazing grace. That your hearts will be filled with a new sense of wonder and joy. Have a blessed and joyful Christmas!"