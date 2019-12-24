A WOMAN says she is the luckiest and happiest person in York this Christmas after a miraculous discovery helped her beat cancer.

Jackie Stokes told how her lung cancer was spotted and then treated exceptionally early after she tripped, fractured two ribs and went to York Hospital accident and emergency department for an X-ray, which then revealed the tumour’s presence to medics.

She said that after surgeons at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough had removed a lobe from her right lung earlier this month, tests - including a brain scan - showed there had been no spread of a single cell of the disease and she had been told she was unlikely even to need chemotherapy.

“My surgeon said I was the luckiest person alive," said Jackie, 56, of Carnot Street, off Leeman Road.

“He said the tumour was like a poppy flower which he had been able to remove before its seeds started to spread.

“I’m a walking miracle! I’m the luckiest and happiest person in York this Christmas.”

Jackie also told of an extraordinary experience she had when fellow members of the congregation at her church, St Barnabas Church off Leeman Road, prayed for her after she found she had cancer.

She said St Barnabas, where she works as a volunteer, was known as a "healing church" and amongst those praying for her was a man who himself was cured of advanced cancer several years ago after the congregation, including her, had prayed for him.

She said that while people were praying for her, she suddenly felt an intense burning sensation in the area of her lung.

“I sound like a religious nutter and I’m the most down to earth person you could meet, but it felt as if it was shrinking the tumour,” she said.

Jackie and her husband Nik are mentioned in The Archbishop of York’s Christmas message, published in The Press today on page 2.

Dr John Sentamu tells how every year Jackie and Nik make a point of finding out which of their neighbours will be on their own for Christmas Day and inviting them round for dinner.

“Their dining room is packed!” he writes.

“What a wonderful example of a couple who have experienced the transforming love of Jesus for themselves - and then find ways to pass it on.”

Jackie said that for many Christmases, she and Nik had put up two tables in their living room and had about 15 guests round for dinner, and they also cooked dinner to be delivered to the homes of several more people who were perhaps not well enough or too infirm to be able to come round to her home.

She said she was having to take this year off from inviting guests to her home as she recovers from her surgery, but said her family would still be taking dinner round to several residents, and she plans to stage Christmas Dinner back in her home again next year.