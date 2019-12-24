A MERCEDES Benz driver who hit two six-year-old girls when she reversed onto a pavement has kept her licence.

One of the youngsters’ mothers shouted “stop, stop, stop” as Donna Precious, 43, drove towards her daughter, York magistrates heard.

But she hit both girls.

Precious later told police she had routinely used the pavement outside her home for a three point turn since moving into Renshaw Gardens 18 years earlier.

“She did this because it was easier for her than driving down (Renshaw Gardens) past parked cars and turning at the end of the road,” said Richard Blackburn, prosecuting.

Precious, of Renshaw Gardens, Holgate, did not appear in the dock after doctors declared she was unfit to attend court.

Through her solicitor John Howard, she pleaded guilty to careless driving.

York magistrates put six penalty points on her driving licence.

They also fined her £120 plus a £30 statutory surcharge, plus £85 prosecution costs.

They wanted her to pay £100 compensation to each child, but were told by their clerk that because Precious had been insured, they had no power to order compensation.

The collision happened at 3.30pm on the last school day before the October half term in 2018 when Precious was driving a courtesy car while her own was in for some work on it.

Mr Blackburn said the girls were walking home ahead of their parents along Poppleton Road.

At its junction with Renshaw Gardens, they halted to wait for the adults.

According to police, they were standing back from the kerb next to the street road sign.

Precious claimed to police later she had checked the car’s reversing camera and looked around before getting into the car and before starting the manoeuvre.

“She suddenly became aware of a big woman screaming 'stop, stop, stop'”, said Mr Blackburn. Precious claimed she had only then seen the girls.

One of the girls suffered minor injuries, the other was uninjured.

Mr Howard said the collision was at very low speed and the incident had left everyone involved shaken up.

“This car should never have gone onto the pavement,” he said. “There is no excuse.”