FIRE crews cut a person out of a car this morning after the vehicle crashed into a property in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that fire crews were called to a collision at 9.30am today (Monday) after a car crashed into a property.
The force added: "One person was trapped in the vehicle and was released by fire crews using cutting gear, they were then handed to ambulance crews.
"North Yorkshire Police also attended the incident and fire crews left the incident with them."
The Press has approached North Yorkshire Police for a comment.
More to follow.
