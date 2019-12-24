GENEROUS readers have given a massive boost to children and their mums who are staying at a York refuge over Christmas.
Staff from IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services), which runs the refuge for people affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence, collected scores of toys, games, books, dolls, teddies and chocolates from The Press which had been donated to our Toys & Tins Appeal.
The annual appeal aims to ensure youngsters always wake up to presents on Christmas Day and also enjoy a proper Christmas dinner.
The Salvation Army had already collected scores of items earlier this month as it prepared to fill food parcels for people in need and collect toys for children whose families would struggle to buy them gifts.
Numerous items have been donated to the appeal by staff at Rail Electrification Alliance at the Cinder Building, Network Rail, in Leeman Road, as well as by staff at Benenden Health in Holgate Road.