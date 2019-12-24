A BOXING Day dinner has been set up for homeless people in York - after a donation from a city company.

Kitchen for Everyone, a homeless charity in York, has been providing meals for people sleeping rough, and those without a home, for four years.

This Christmas it will be putting on a three-course Boxing Day meal after a donation from infrastructure company Story Contracting.

The team donated £500 as well as clubbing together to purchase much-needed items for those who are struggling to pay for essentials.

The charity’s CEO Helen Rawling said the support of local businesses and individuals was vital in helping the vulnerable.

She said: “We regularly have 60 people through the door for a meal and we’ve also expanded our service to give out essentials such as roll mats and toiletries for people sleeping rough.

“This all costs money to provide and without the support of companies like Story Contracting we just wouldn’t be able to do it. We’re very grateful for that backing.

“We have grown to 120 volunteers who give their time to help out. Many of them work full-time and donations like this mean we take some strain away from them so they can focus on helping those who need our assistance.”

On Christmas Eve volunteers will also be serving up the regular Tuesday evening dinner in the city’s Spurriergate Centre, complete with carol singing.

A team will then be back in on Boxing Day to open the doors and prepare food in time for a 5pm feast.

Story Contracting opened a regional office in York in April to help the company’s rail division to deliver a Network Rail framework contract for the London North Eastern route.

CEO Jason Butterworth said: “Christmas can be a joyful time of year for most of us but for those who are struggling or having a difficult time, it can be extremely challenging - especially to be without a home during the bitterly cold winter months.

"As a business, Story Contracting understands the importance of taking the time to give something back to the communities.

“We are proud to support vital charities and to see first-hand the positive impacts they have.

"Providing care for those who are less fortunate and bringing them some much-needed hope this winter is something Story is passionate about supporting.”