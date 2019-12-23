A WILDLIFE rescue centre is appealing for food donations after being inundated with tiny hedgehogs.

Some of the hedgehogs that have been brought to The Wildlife Orphanage and Hedgehog Hospital, in Barlby, near Selby, are so small they fit in the palm of a hand.

Annette Pyrah, who runs the centre, said: “It’s almost Christmas and we are still admitting very young hedgehogs weighing 250g or less. Without human intervention, they would never survive hibernation.

“It is crucial that anyone spotting a hedgehog out in the day, looking weak, wobbly, or just small, contact a hedgehog rescue immediately.”

The Wildlife Orphanage is also caring for poorly hedgehogs, including Nora, who had pneumonia and a nasty skin infection.

Julie Kemp (pictured) is Nora’s carer and said: “Nora is now 100 per cent fit and can be returned to the wild. She was very ill on arrival but we nursed her round the clock and the hard work has paid off. Next year we are hoping she will become an important breeding female and produce one if not two litters of hoglets.”

These underweight and poorly hedgehogs will remain in rescue until next spring and over the next few months will munch their way through hundreds of sachets of cat food and kitten biscuits.

The Wildlife Orphanage is self-funded and relies totally on the kindness of people to keep going. They are appealing for sachets of poultry flavoured cat food, kitten biscuits or everyday items such as cleaning products and kitchen roll.

Donations for the hedgehogs can be dropped off at the centre, which is located at Low Mill, York Road, Barlby. YO8 5JP. Anyone finding a small hedgehog at this time of year, especially in daytime, should call Annette on 07711 883072 or the British Hedgehog Preservation Society on 01584 890801. The centre also has a website www.wildlifeorphans.co.uk which has lots of helpful advice.