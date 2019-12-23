TWO York-based organisations are producing a series of interactive short films for schools that aim to reduce the stigma around young people’s mental and sexual health.

The Polarized Youth Group is collaborating with Sexual Health And Relationships Education (SHARE) on the new ‘And...Cuts’ project.

They are in the process of producing a range of engaging resources for schools, including innovative videos that provide up-to-date information around young people’s mental and sexual health. They are also planning to hold workshops and create posters.

Polarized and SHARE have commissioned Ink Blot films, a local film production company, to assist with the production of the films.

The videos will be used to spark debate and discussion among 11 to 19-year olds, with some moral choice elements drawn in.

Kate Allen, a director at Polarized and SHARE, said: “We spent two months through the summer at the Polarized Youth, Let’s Talk Sex sessions, gathering information and experiences from local young people to help form the basis of the project and subject areas of the resources.”

As part of the And...Cuts project, Polarized and SHARE want to provide exciting material that uses technology to open discussions in the area, material on topical and newly emerging subject areas, such as, live streaming and revenge porn, and new ways to approach tricky subjects with a lot of stigma, Kate said.

She commented: “And...Cuts aims to transform not just the way we approach difficult subject areas, but the way that non-profits operate and find innovative, interactive ways that we can engage with young people in regards to their mental and sexual health.

“The project explores new and topical issues in youth work, which often have a lot of stigma attached to them and works alongside modern technology to facilitate more open and honest discussions.”

Filming for the videos is already underway. The project is expected to be completed and available to the public from September next year, but there will be three launches for the films, with the first taking place in January.

A crowdfunding page has been set up for the project. Anybody who would like to contribute can do so through Polarized’s Facebook page or email kateallen@polarizedyouthgroup.org

SHARE is a newly-formed non-profit organisation working with young people between 11 and 19 from York.