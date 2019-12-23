A YORK schoolgirl has won a cycle safety poster competition organised by officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Ten-year-old Ava Clarke, from Tang Hall Primary School, will now see her poster reproduced across the Tang Hall area to help spread the message to cyclists to “be safe, be seen, be green”.

She created the poster as a part of 'Operation Shimmer' – a road safety initiative to encourage cyclists to light up and be seen.

Ava was presented with her prize by PC Ryan Innes at morning assembly on Tuesday December 17. Her prize included a selection box and a set of cycle lights donated by Halfords.

Runner-up in the competition was Scarlett Stockwell, 10, also from Tang Hall Primary School. Third place went to Daisy Pierce, also 10, of St Paul’s Primary School.

Each were presented with a framed copy of their poster, a selection box and a set of cycle lights.

PC Innes, who organised the competition, said: “We held the competition as part of a crime prevention day at York University to encourage children to get involved in road safety awareness.

"All the entries were brilliant and it was very hard to choose the winning entries.We've got some great designers out there.

"We want to get more schools on board and hope that this will be the start of a wider competition across the city in the future.

As well as Operation Shimmer, North Yorkshire Police have also organised other projects to keep people safe over Christmas.

This includes Project Cracker - a winter initiative to keep older residents safe during the run up to Christmas and into the New Year.

Project Cracker will see officers and PCSOs working alongside teams of volunteers and partner agencies, calling on residents, both young and old, in areas where there is a high proportion of older or vulnerable people.

It will also include events such as property marking, fraud awareness sessions and police surgeries.