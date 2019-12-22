EMPLOYEES and contractors at Drax have raised £5,000 and made donations to help two food banks which will be supporting people living near the power station this Christmas.

Following a successful year, during which two major turbine outages were completed at the power station, near Selby, the turbine outage team at Drax continued its annual tradition of raising money for charity. This year the total reached £5,000, the largest amount ever raised.

The money raised was split between the two food banks and ‘Baby Dinosaurs’, a local charity selling pre-loved toys at an affordable price. Drax members of the union Unite, also donated a cheque of £200 to each food bank in addition to the £5,000 raised by Drax.

In addition, employees across the power station contributed to the Christmas cheer through a food bank appeal. Throughout December, employees donated food, toiletries and other treats to help make sure local people who may be struggling with food poverty can enjoy Christmas.

In total, 262 kilos were donated, consisting of tins, packets and jars of goods.

Vicky Bullivant, Drax’s head of sustainable business, said: “Christmas is a time for giving and sharing. At Drax we recognise the vital work of the local food banks and employees across the business have contributed to the total raised – with special thanks to the turbine outage team for their outstanding fundraising efforts this year.

“The smallest donation can make a big difference to someone who is struggling financially - especially at this time of year. We hope that everyone in our communities has a happy Christmas.”

The donations were delivered to two local food banks - Selby and District Foodbank and Mission Trinity at Goole Methodist Church.

Mark Barnett, from Selby and District Foodbank, said: “Receiving donations like this from Drax make a huge difference to the number of people we can help at Christmas – a time which can be very difficult for people facing financial difficulties. Food poverty is a growing issue in the UK with one in five of the population living below the poverty line.”

Caroline Sample, from Mission Trinity at Goole Methodist Church, added: “We want to say a big thank you to everyone at Drax who has helped raise this money or donated food and other items this Christmas – it will mean a lot to the people who need our help at this time of year.”