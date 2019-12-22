ABOUT 100 people joined in this year's Sheriff's Riding parade - a tradition dating back 600 years in which amnesty is offered to “whores, thieves, diceplayers and other unthrifty folk."
Sheriff of York, Joanna Trythall, was accompanied by the York Guard and York City Waits, as well as local residents, after dusk on Saturday.
They walked in procession through the heart of the city, from Micklegate Bar to the Mansion House, via several city landmarks.
The Waits played medieval music throughout.
A declaration was read by different people at different locations, with the Sheriff reading the final declaration on the steps of the Mansion House.
Records dating back to 1419 state that it was the Sheriff’s duty to ride the distance of York city boundaries and offer amnesty to beggars, whores and any other person that would not usually be welcome in York.
The event celebrates the 12 days of Yule.