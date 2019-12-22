YORK Rescue Boat crews saved a woman who tried to enter the River Ouse last night (December 21).

It happened at around 11.30pm on York's King's Staith.

York Rescue Boat wrote on Facebook: "Our crews have just saved a female trying to enter the river, which is in flood.

"Good joint working with North Yorkshire Police."

On Wednesday night, a man was rescued from York's River Foss by three police officers who dragged him from the water.

He was the second person to be saved from the river in a week.