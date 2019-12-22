CHILDREN and adults donned Santa hats and took part in a fundraising run in Osbaldwick.

Some people dressed in full Father Christmas outfits for the first ever Osbaldwick Santa Run on Saturday, which was two-and-a-half miles and started and finished at the Derwent Arms pub.

The event featured music and entertainment, including a brass band. It was attended by around 150 people, though not all of them entered the run.

Felix Lovett, aged 10, was first in the adult race and will receive a family pass to the Jorvik Viking Centre.

John Zimnoch, the organiser, said: "We were very happy with the turn-out for our first annual Santa Run and there were enough people to ensure there will be another run next year."

Surplus funds will go to the Osbaldwick and Murton Church Building Work Fund.

The first 100 people who entered the run received a free Santa hat.