A FLOOD warning for the River Ouse in York has been removed.

The warning, meaning flooding is expected, was in place for the Ouse at York riverside properties. It was last in force at 5.59pm on Saturday.

The river peaked at around three metres above normal summer levels at the York Viking Recorder on Friday, but levels have since fallen.

There was also a warning for the Ouse at Naburn Lock, south of York, but that has been removed as well. It was last in force at 6.26pm on Saturday.