HOLES have been drilled into a road in the Copmanthorpe area and large screws inserted, police say.
North Yorkshire Police's York South team has taken to Twitter to urge Copmanthorpe residents and road users to "be aware" after holes were found with screws sticking out of them on Manor Heath.
"This is obviously a danger and will cause damage to road users," the team added.
It said officers had been and removed the ones they could find and that Highways are aware.
