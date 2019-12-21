YORK has been named the third most social city in the UK by a comparison site.
The city has 898 entertainment venues, including pubs, restaurants, museums and theatres, meaning there is one establishment for every 180 York residents.
However, it was Manchester that has been revealed as the most social city in the UK by comparison site finder.com, with one venue for every 169 Mancunians.
Brighton is narrowly beaten into second spot, with one venue to every 171 locals.
With Christmas socialising in full swing, York has much to offer for anyone who wants a fun night out. With over 655 restaurants, 190 pubs, 42 museums and 11 live venues and theatres, there’s lots of things to do at any time of the week.
To see the full breakdown of cities, visit: https://www.finder.com/uk/uks-most-social-city
