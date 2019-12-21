A YORK charity is encouraging local people to take on an Apprentice-style challenge to raise vital funds.

St Leonard’s Hospice, on Tadcaster Road, celebrates its 35th anniversary next year and is hoping to recruit 35 teams for a special Accumulator Challenge. Each team will be given a loan of £35 and will then have 35 days to raise as much additional cash as they can, with all proceeds going to the hospice.

The challenge starts at 8am on February 10 and will finish at 11.59pm on March 15, but teams are being encouraged to sign up now.

The challenge will involve teams of up to six people from businesses, educational establishments, organisations, community groups and more. Family groups and groups of friends are encouraged to enter too. Teams can raise money in any way they choose, as long as it's safe and legal.

There will then be an awards ceremony to celebrate the success of the teams taking part.

Prizes will be given for the team that makes the most profit, the most innovative fundraising idea and the best overall performance of an individual team member.

Teams raised a whopping £21,345 in the 2019 Accumulator Challenge and, since the first challenge in 2016, teams have raised more than £72,000 towards patient care at St Leonard’s.

Annie Keogh, corporate and community fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: "Forget Lord Sugar’s Apprentice, take part in the St Leonard’s Hospice Accumulator Challenge and show them how it’s done! "Not only is the challenge a great way to raise vital funds for St Leonard’s Hospice, it’s a fantastic team building exercise and offers networking opportunities with other like-minded people from the area.

"It also provides a stage for business-minded individuals and teams to show off their skills. So rally together your friends, associates and colleagues and sign up now."

For more information and to register a team, call Annie on 01904 777 767 or email annie.keogh@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk.