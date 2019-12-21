CITY of York Council will soon consider whether to switch its current electricity provider to a new ‘fully green’ tariff, as part of the authority's approach to tackling the climate emergency.
Cllr Paula Widdowson, Liberal Democrat executive member for the environment and climate change, will be asked to decide whether the council should leave its current energy tariff and instead, procure a new green tariff for all council assets.
If agreed, the green energy tariff will commence on the April 1 next year, ensuring that the electricity used by council assets has a greater impact in reducing carbon emissions.
Cllr Widdowson commented: “I am delighted we have a proposal in front us ready to change the council’s current electricity provider to a new green tariff.
“The council must take every step it can to reduce carbon emissions, particularly from council-owned assets. Therefore it is extremely important that we consider a new and greener energy tariff to help reduce carbon output from our own assets.
“We want to lead the way in tackling the climate emergency, and this proposal is just one of many initiatives being developed in this city to do exactly that.”
The Decision Session meeting to consider the green energy tariff will take place on January 13.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment