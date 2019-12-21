GAS supplies have been restored to 1,328 properties in two North Yorkshire villages.

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) are continuing to restore normal gas supplies in the Barlby and Osgodby areas near Selby this morning (December 21).

Many properties in the Osgodby and Barlby areas were left without gas for heating and cooking since around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for NGN said: "We are pleased to confirm gas has been restored to the network and all 1,328 properties to which we have been able to access have now been reconnected at the meter. We’ve also identified 60 properties that don’t use gas as a fuel. We are waiting to gain access to four remaining properties and will restore supplies once these customers return home.

"These customers can call us on 0800 040 7766, option 3 and we will arrange for an engineer to come straight out."

NGN engineers were called to the Barlby and Osgodby areas at 5.30pm on Wednesday following reports of a loss of supply to a number of properties.

The company said the problem related to a 'governor station' which controlled the flow and pressure of gas into the mains.

Steve Pigott, business operations lead for NGN, commented: “We are working hard to restore gas supplies to customers as quickly and as safely as possible and in order to do this, we will need to be able to access every property.

“We really appreciate the support and cooperation the community has shown us since Wednesday evening and sincerely apologise for this inconvenience.”

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.