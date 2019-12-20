A FORMER mayor is today a convicted paedophile serving 15 years in jail.

A jury convicted David Hudghton, 78, of eight charges of sexually assaulting a child aged under 13 years old and five of causing a child to engage in sexual activities.

The former mayor of Filey, of Wharfdale in the East Yorkshire coastal town, had denied all charges.

At the end of the trial, he was jailed for 15 years plus an extra year on licence after he is released, put on the sex offenders' register for life and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Inspector Glenn Kelly, of Scarborough CID, said: “Hudghton has caused untold harm to the victims and the families involved in this case, not only through his depraved actions but also by refusing to accept his guilt, forcing them to have to live through a Crown Court trial.

"I’d like to commend the victims and their families on their bravery in coming forward and their resilience throughout the investigation and prosecution process.

“We know that the sentence handed to Hudghton can never erase the pain he has caused, but we hope it allows the victims and their family to have some element of closure on what can only be described as a traumatic and distressing experience for them.

“The protection and safeguarding of children is of paramount importance to North Yorkshire Police. My colleagues and I will ensure anyone who has exploited the most vulnerable in our society will face justice."

The trial was held at Doncaster Crown Court because of the defendant's disability.