GAS supplies were finally restored to 1,292 properties in two North Yorkshire villages by teatime today, with gas engineers ready to reconnect the remaining 40 properties still without gas - once their owners had come home.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) said any of the 40 returning home, for example from work or holiday, to find their gas was off could ring a number given to them, and an engineer would come out promptly to reconnect them at the meter.

A spokeswoman said the firm was still investigating the cause of the problem which had left more than 1,300 properties in Osgodby and Barlby, near Selby, without gas for heating and cooking since 5.30pm on Wednesday.

She said the problem related to a 'governor station' which controlled the flow and pressure of gas into the mains.

She said that while the precise reason for the failure was not yet known, it was 'highly unlikely' it would happen again, for example over the festive period.

Asked if customers would be entitled to compensation for the loss of their gas, she said the regulatory rules only called for compensation if the mains were without gas for more than 24 hours.

In this case, the mains had gas again in less than 24 hours, although it was much longer than this before some customers' properties were reconnected, but NGN was having a close look at whether it should pay compensation, despite the rules not demanding it.

She said customers could keep the hundreds of electric heaters and hot plates which had been given out by NGN to help them cope while the gas was off.

She added that engineers had worked into the night to reconnect properties and Fast Feast served hot food at Osgodby Village Institute until 7pm tonight.