THE train now standing at Platform 9 at York Railway Station...will probably never be seen there again.
LNER has marked the retirement of its iconic Inter-City 125 fleet with a special four-day tour along the East Coast route, giving people a chance to say thank you and goodbye for 40 years of service.
Hundreds of people turned up at York station today (Friday) to see a special train painted back in its original British Rail livery.
LNER managing director David Horne said: “After four decades of service, it’s brilliant to be recognising the contribution of the InterCity 125 trains with one last trip along the East Coast.
“These trains had a huge impact when they were first introduced.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment