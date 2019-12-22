THE mother of a schoolgirl who has been truanting from school for four years has appeared in court.

Victoria Waudby, prosecuting for City of York Council, said the education authority had first started being concerned about her absences from school when she was still at primary school.

In the last two academic years, they had increased to the point where she was skipping one out of every two days of lessons without permission.

Her secondary school and the education authority had done all they could to get her into class.

Her 31-year-old mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl, and who lives in a housing estate on the outskirts of York, was summonsed to court over the girl’s truancy for the last term of the 2018-2019 academic year.

The parent pleaded guilty to failing to ensure her daughter attended school.

She said she had been through a difficult few years and was willing to work with the authorities to get her daughter to school.

She said she had to leave the family home before her child so that she got to work on time.

York magistrates gave her a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £186 prosecution costs and a £20 statutory surcharge.

The court heard the girl’s truancy has got worse this academic year.