MAXINE GORDON looks back over the past 12 months in York - in words and pictures

January

Women's rugby celebrates as York's Community Stadium is named as the venue to hold both semi-finals of the next Women's Rugby League World Cup in 2021.

Councillors consider introducing a £1-a-night tourist tax in York.

Sir David Attenborough lends his support to campaigners opposing plans to build more than 500 houses near Askham Bog nature reserve.

February

Rock act The Kaiser Chiefs stage their own exhibition at York Art Gallery.

York enjoys a fireworks display over Clifford's Tower to mark the Viking Festival.

March

York Fashion Week kicks off – this time with something different: a catwalk show featuring children with special needs from the organisation York Inspirational Kids.

Love is in the air for Anna Sanders and her partner Tessa Klein – Anna proposed by taking out a front-page advert in The Press, hiding the question: "Will you marry me?" in a crossword.

Residents in Clementhorpe are outraged by the scale of the new hotel, Roomz, which they say is like a giant "liner ship" looming over them.

April

The Press helps a York mum-of-two fight a deportation battle. Huang Yan was being threatened with deportation to China after her application for Indefinite Leave to Remain, was turned down because she had “not demonstrated sufficient knowledge of the English language” – even though she spoke fluent English and completed a test to prove it five years ago. Later, Huang Yan took the test, passing with top marks.

May

Soon-to-retire head of midwifery Liz Ross crowns off her career with an unexpected delivery – in a hospital car park. Liz was just arriving for work at York Hospital when she spotted a drama unfolding in the car park – and stepped in to help Sarah Alderson, from Dunnington, deliver her third child, Rose.

York Minster announces plans for a new public square in honour of Queen Elizabeth. Located at the Minster's West Front, it would be the first new public square in the city for almost 200 years and would include a life-sized statue of the Queen.

In a historic first, the Lib Dems join forces with the Greens to govern York following the city council elections.

Motorist Grant Parker was so taken aback by the appearance of a sinkhole in one of York's roads that he climbed inside! Needless to say, the story and photo, went viral.

June

Shakespeare's Rose Theatre returns for its second year. But the real drama was to come later in the year – in September, it went into liquidation.

Ambitions plans are unveiled for a new Roman visitor attraction as part of a £150 million scheme to redevelop Rougier Street. Under the proposals, three buildings in the street would be replaced by the museum, a 145-bed hotel, 228 apartments, offices and new cafes, shops and restaurants.

July

Legendary tea shop Bettys celebrates its 100th birthday.

'Claudia's Law' finally gets the go-ahead. The law, named after missing chef Claudia Lawrence, allows families to take over the financial affairs of missing loved ones. It will create a new legal status of guardian of the affairs of a missing person, allowing families to act in their best interests after they have been gone for 90 days or longer.

York grandmother Ann Wands prepares for a 10K race with her family – just 12 months after cheating death in a fall through her garage loft.

August

Music fans line York city centre for a glimpse of popstar Ellie Goulding who married her beau, Caspar Jopling, at York Minster in a star-studded ceremony that featured celebrity guests including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, James Blunt and Jimmy Carr.

It is celebration time at York Theatre Royal which is marking its 275th birthday.

York short-break holiday firm SuperBreak ceases trading.

September

Top Gear host Andrew Flintoff says he is "absolutely fine" after being involved in an incident at Elvington airfield, near York, on the same track where Richard Hammond had a near-fatal accident. Flintoff, 41, was reportedly driving a specialised three-wheel vehicle that can reach high speeds when he veered off the track on the Elvington runway.

Charity fundraiser Sean Coxhead passes away at St Leonard’s Hospice after a year-long battle with bladder cancer. In the previous year, he completed several events, including the Yorkshire Marathon, raising more than £21,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

October

Further delays are announced to the long-awaited York Community Stadium, which will now not open until 2020.

Plans to dual York's outer ring road get go-ahead.

November

More than 1,500 people signed a petition in the stand-off between traders in Shambles Market and Make it York over the latter's decision to prevent the businesses being able to access stalls with their vehicles until 8pm three days a week during Christmas trading. The usual time is 6pm.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, gives a televised interview about his relationship with American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, denying accusations that he knew Virginia Roberts, who claimed she was "trafficked for sex" and slept with the Prince when she was 17. The interview is widely described as a "car crash" and in the fall out, the Duke decides to step back from public life and resign many of his patronages, including his role as Royal Patron at the York Minster Fund, which he had held for 15 years.

December

A new Archbishop of York is announced – father-of-three Stephen Cottrell, the current Bishop of Chelmsford. He will take over the second most senior position in the Church of England from Dr John Sentamu in June next year.

York has been without a Local Plan since 1956, but this took a giant step towards being rectified this month when a long-awaited public inquiry began into determining a blueprint for how York will develop in the future. But don't expect any rash decisions. A second inquiry is still required, so it is unlikely York will adopt its Local Plan before 2021.

The first December General Election since 1923 was held on the 12th, returning a Conservative majority government on a mandate to "Get Brexit Done". Locally, York's parliamentary representation remained unchanged with Rachael Maskell returned in York Central for Labour and Tory Julian Sturdy back for York Outer.

York gets a new movie theatre – Cineworld, based near York's yet-to-open Community Stadium at Monks Cross, celebrated its arrival by offering customers tickets for just £3 for the first five days. It will have the city's first IMAX screen.