A YORK taxi firm will offer free rides to hospital and hospice staff travelling to work in the city over the Christmas period.

York Cars, based in Blossom Street, will be providing free travel on fares up to £10 for those work at either St Leonard's Hospice, in Fourth Avenue or York Hospital, in Wigginton Road, on Christmas Day.

Collette Weldon, business development manager at the taxi firm, said: “We wanted to show our support and gratitude to all of the health personnel working on Christmas Day.

“It’s just a small token to show respect and support to the amazing healthcare professionals we have in the city.”

The offer will be valid from midnight on Christmas Eve until midnight on Christmas Day.

The normal service charge for the fare will be covered by the management of York Cars, meaning that their drivers will be paid the usual tariff.

The company says the move is a show of appreciation to the taxi drivers who will be giving up their bank holidays to work over the festive period.

York Cars ran the same service for York Hospital staff last year. However, this year bosses have chosen to offer the free taxi service to staff from St Leonard's Hospice as well.

Collette added: “The service last year was very successful and this year we wanted to include St Leonard’s Hospice, who also offer amazing care to local residents.”

