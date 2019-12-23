YORK is set to become an autism-friendly city - with residents and organisations being offered extra training to support autistic people.

And councillors highlighted the challenges faced by girls and women who they said often struggle to get a formal diagnosis and access to extra support.

Cllr Tony Fisher - a former teacher - put forward plans to "make York an autism-friendly city where people with autism have the same opportunities as everyone else".

He said: "Autism is a relatively common condition and it is estimated to affect about 3,000 York residents.

"Not all brains function in the same way.

"I hope this plan will make York a more equal and friendly place."

Cllr Keith Orrell, who formerly worked with autistic children, welcomed the proposals and also called for councillors to get experts on autism to come and speak to people in their communities to raise everyone’s awareness.

But Cllr Rachel Melly said: "Autistic women and girls are much less likely to have a formal diagnosis, or access to the support they need.

"Autism and the way it manifests is hugely under recognised in women and girls."

And Cllr Carol Runciman added: "Some people think that it’s only boys that suffer from autism and that it’s only children. It isn’t. It’s boys and girls and men and women."

She highlighted work already being done - saying every secondary school in the city already has an autism champion and that 18 organisation are already taking part in autism awareness training - including the Theatre Royal, York Minster, British Transport Police and Tesco.

Councillors unanimously supported plans to make York an autism-friendly city.

This means that council staff will get training to help autistic people get the "best service from the council" and encourage other organisations to do the same.

A new centre of excellence being built in Acomb will offer support to autistic youngsters and their families, as well as disabled children. It is set to be complete by summer 2020.