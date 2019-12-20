Police are urging sports clubs near York and Harrogate to review their site security after a burglary occurred near Harrogate.
Between 2pm on December 15 and Monday, December 16, a container was broken into at Sicklinghall Cricket Club, near Harrogate and valuable machinery worth thousands of pounds was stolen from within.
North Yorkshire Police said that the equipment, for cutting cricket fields, was worth thousands of pounds.
It added: "We are investigating, and are appealing for any information about the burglary.
"Officers are also advising sports clubs, particularly those in rural areas, to check their security and ensure all valuable items are kept locked and secure, or ideally stored off-site.
"If any clubs would like a visit from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce for crime prevention advice and property marking, please contact the force via the 101 non-emergency number.
If you can provide any information about the Sicklinghall burglary, or have local CCTV, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101
