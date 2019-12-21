THE police and fire commissioner for North Yorkshire says that collaboration between the two services is helping to tackle the £6 million deficit she inherited.

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, took on the governance of the fire service in November 2018 and was tasked with saving more than £6 million in 10 years and making cuts to senior management.

The force is currently on target to save £8 million in the next 10 years, and Mrs Mulligan said her office had been able to improve transparency and finances.

But the savings have meant the suspension of the capital investment programme, preventing "modernisation of estate and equipment”.

Ms Mulligan said: “The past year has seen a huge amount of hard work from many people across the fire and rescue service and other emergency services to embrace new ways of working and ensure we give support to the dedicated firefighters and staff who keep North Yorkshire safe every day.

“Collaboration between the fire service and police has progressed at pace with a shared vision between the chief constable, chief fire officer and myself, and a streamlined decision-making process has meant that the once talked about opportunities within the former ‘statement of intent’, are now being realised.

“We’ve also made good progress on the financial deficit that was inherited. Following the hard work of the Finance Working Group, we now have a robust financial plan and reserves strategy."

She added the approach had led to the first open recruitment of whole-time firefighters in North Yorkshire in 10 years.