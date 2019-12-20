TEAMS at York Hospital have been competing against one another for the coveted crown of best Christmas door decoration.
Last year staff decided they could do more to brighten up the children’s ward so decided to decorate the doors.
The festive gesture has since grown into a serious competition, as teams vie to create the most attractive decorated Christmas door. This year the Paediatric team were crowned the winners.
Jamie Todd, care group manager for family health, said: “Congratulations to the paediatric consultant team for their interactive ‘Operation’ themed door which was voted the winner. The standard is getting higher and higher.”