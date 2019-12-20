SPARK York will be hosting an inclusive Christmas lunch for those who may be lonely this Christmas.
The launch, in Piccadilly, York, which is scheduled for 12pm on Monday, will combine free hot food and drink, and food to take away with for Christmas Day. There will also be music, festive crazy golf and Christmas storytelling for children.
Manager, Kendall Craven-Evans, said: “While Christmas should be a wonderful time of bringing people together, many are lonely or struggle with the costs of Christmas. We are passionate about bringing the community together and giving something back. We have a whole host of food traders and community organisations who want to help."
Those who wish to attend can visit Spark before the event, or alternatively, contact Spark on Facebook.