A NEW 16 tonne wall of steel will be installed in York next year to help prevent floodwater from the Ouse backing up the Foss and inundating hundreds of homes and businesses.

The replacement for the old Foss Barrier will be 400mms taller than the existing gate and capable of holding back an even greater wall of water from the Ouse, as the risk of flooding grows through the 21st century due to climate change.

Mechanical and electrical equipment which controls the barrier will also be replaced in a £9.25 million scheme that comes more than four years after the Foss Barrier and Pumping Station were overwhelmed by the sheer volume of water pouring down the Foss on Boxing Day 2015.

The pumping station adjacent to the barrier has already undergone a massive upgrade.

An Environment Agency spokesman said it was planning to install the new lifting gate on the barrier in the spring, but this would be dependant on the weather.

He said the agency was also planning to raise the height of a floodwall between the Foss Barrier and Skeldergate Bridge, which would include the installation of a pedestrian floodgate.

There were also plans to raise the wall around the perimeter of St George’s car park, which linked in with York council plans to create a multi-storey car park with better links to Piccadilly as part of the Castle Gateway project.

The spokesman said that following the floods in December 2015, the government committed £17 million for work to upgrade the barrier and pumping station, which are situated at the confluence of the Foss and the Ouse.

He said the scope of work had changed significantly from the original proposals and further funding had been granted.

Initial emergency work to repair damage suffered during the 2015 floods was completed in 2016, and since then the EA had replaced all eight pumps with much more powerful pumps, carried out work to the pumping station building, installed high voltage electricity supplies and five new back-up generators to maintain operation of all eight pumps at maximum capacity in the event of power failure.