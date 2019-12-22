STAFF at YO Bakehouse in Malton unleashed their “inner Elf” for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The team, at the cafe and bakery, donned their festive outfits to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society on Elf Day, December 6, and during Malton’s Christmas market, raising more than £200 for the charity.

Chris Welford, who owns YO Bakehouse, said: “We decided to unleash our ‘inner Elf’ at YO in support of Alzheimer’s Society because some of our staff and customers alike have somebody close to them who is affected by dementia.

“So we did our best to make our customers smile and money is still being donated for a great cause.”

Funds raised at Elf Day events will be used to improve the lives of people with dementia and to fund research. To find out more visit, alzheimers.org.uk