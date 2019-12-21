HAVE your say on how City of York Council spends its budget.

The local authority has launched a consultation - inviting residents and businesses for their views on where to invest and where they would like to see savings made.

Share your views online, by completing a poll in the Our City council newsletter sent to households, or in person at a council meeting.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “We have recently agreed an ambitious council plan that promises to support and invest in our communities despite the financial challenges we face.

“Demand for our services is increasing and in the last decade our funding from government grants reduced by £52m, equating to a 44 per cent real terms reduction. Next year we need to save a further £4m with further savings needed in the coming years.

“We are committed to continuing vital services and making sure the right support is there for those who need it most."

"Whilst we have set out an ambitious strategy for our city over the next four years; we want to ensure that York continues to make history and build communities. It is really important that we hear from residents, businesses and communities to make sure we invest in the right areas.”

Cllr Andy D'Agorne added:“Your feedback in the council plan consultation helped us shape our priorities and we are looking forward to hearing where residents think we should focus our spending against each priority.”

For more information visit york.gov.uk/budget