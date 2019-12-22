ORGANISERS of a new music festival in York are looking for the city’s charity champions who can benefit from funds raised by the event.

York Festival - which will take place over the weekend of June 19-21, 2020 and feature headliner Lionel Richie - has launched a search for a range of charity partners to benefit financially from the three-day event.

The three chosen charity partners will be able to collect donations in the York Festival arena and will be promoted in the lead up to and throughout the festival weekend.

Organisers of the event, Cuffe and Taylor, said that they were hoping to create partnerships with local causes.

Director Peter Taylor said: “This is going to be three amazing days of live music in this wonderful and historic city – headlined by a host of global stars.

“We also want to help raise funds and exposure for local good causes. Over the last decade, we have worked with a number of fantastic charity partners at our events right across the UK.

“Through these partnerships, we have helped raise more than £100,000 and we are now looking for charities based in and around York who we can work with.

“York Festival is going to be something really special. What will make it extra special is if we can help good causes in the city.”

Trinity Hospice Community fundraising manager Michelle Lonican said: “We feel very honoured to have worked with Cuffe and Taylor on a number of their high-profile events. Their support for both Trinity Hospice and Brian House has been phenomenal, and not only have we been able to raise thousands of pounds, but every event has always been a fantastic opportunity for us to increase our profile and attract new supporters.” Information at www.york-festival.com.