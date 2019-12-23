A BEREAVED mother warned health bosses that the sudden closure of a mental health service in York could mean the city’s high suicide rate does not drop.

The Primary Care Mental Health Service launched in January has shut after less than a year due to funding problems.

The co-founder of a charity to support people affected by suicide, Rowena Stephenson, told a health meeting: “The rates of suicide in York are higher than average.

“Be in no doubt that this decision may not directly, but in the big picture, mean that the suicide rate in York will not reduce as fast as it should.

“That’s more families who have to identify their loved one in the mortuary.

“Someone else who gets to find out how much their loved one’s heart and other organs weigh, when they receive the post mortem report.”

She said: “Most of the people who come to [charity Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide] could tell their story about how their loved one either could not access any help on the NHS, or how that support wasn’t available for long enough.

“Then they would be able to talk about the nightmare following a loved one’s life cut short by suicide.”

Ms Stephenson praised the now closed mental health service for being flexible enough to meet different patients’ needs and available in their GP practices. She asked why patients and staff were not told about the risk of funding being cut short and if plans were made for the service if the non-recurrent money was stopped.

She added: “Fortunately for me I was substantially through my course of sessions when they were dramatically stopped without prior warning - I’m concerned that other users were not so fortunate.”

Dr Andrew Lee, from Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said the closure has caused “anxiety and upset” for patients, staff and GPs.

He said: “As a practicing GP myself I know how difficult this time of year can be, especially for those who have lost loved ones through suicide."

He said GP practices launched the mental health service “in good faith” with funding that had been made available - and which some surgeries decided not to use at all.

He added that GPs hoped the money would continue - but instead the CCG was given a national directive telling them the fund must be used to set up primary care networks.

In a statement released after the meeting he said: “It is important to point out that the CCG’s mental health service investment in 2019-20 has increased by £3.5 million and we will continue to increase funding for the next few years to make available more access to CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services), crisis, Safe Haven and early intervention services across the whole of the Vale of York area.

“We have worked hard to continue to deliver services and support to patients that used this Primary Care Mental Health Team.” If you are suffering from suicidal thoughts call Samaritans on 116 123.

Visit uksobs.org to find out more about the charity.