A BID for half a billion pounds to transform transport across the region - aiming to ease congestion, improve trains and buses, and boost cycling and walking - has been submitted to the government.

And York could get up to £30.1m to improve the station if the plans are successful.

If funding is approved - in York the money would go towards

l upgrading the front of the station

l demolishing Parcel Square to make space for a new taxi area

l new cycling and walking routes between the station and the city centre

l refurbishing the station portico and creating better spaces for shops

Council leader Keith Aspden, who signed a joint letter from local authority leaders across the region to ask for the funding, welcomed the bid by West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

He said: “This is a great opportunity to make York Sation a fantastic gateway to the city. If the funding bid is successful it will help us to make the most of our heritage whilst ensuring we are ready for future generations.

"We have a good record of securing external funding and I am confident that with the help of Leeds City Region we can continue to develop this.

“The station frontage is a key element to the York Central development, which is set to provide up to 2,500 homes and 6,500 more well paid jobs to support a more inclusive economy in York.”

Cllr Andy D'Agorne added: “York Railway Station has played a significant part in the city’s history connecting us with the wider region and the world.

"If the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund bid is successful it will help us reorganise the confusing layout to the entry of the station and improve the transport interchange."

"This will ensure it is ready to serve a new generation of residents and visitors."