RESIDENTS, businesses and city partners are being asked to share their views for the forthcoming council budget.
The consultation is now open and asks which areas the council should invest in and where people feel savings could be made.
This year, there are a number of different ways to get involved and tell City of York Council your thought. People can have their say by taking an online survey, completing a poll in the council newsletter or attending one of the council’s decision sessions in the new year.
The online consultation closes on 31 December, and all printed questionnaire responses from Our City will need to be received by 12 January 12.
Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said: “We have recently agreed on an ambitious council plan that promises to support and invest in our communities despite the financial challenges we face.
“ Next year we need to save a further £4m with further savings needed in the coming years. "We are committed to continuing vital services and making sure the right support is there for those who need it most.”
To complete the survey, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/York_20-21_Budget_Consultation
