Northern Powergrid is reminding York parents and guardians across the region to help spread vital safety messages this Christmas by talking to their children about the potential dangers of electricity.

The network operator, which keeps the power flowing to 3.9 million homes and businesses, wants children to be aware that retrieving items from substations or Northern Powergrid’s network is extremely dangerous. If someone spots anything potentially unsafe they must call the company’s 24-hour emergency contact centre team by dialling 105 and an engineering team will be sent out to assist.