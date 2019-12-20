THE opening of two new stores in York's former BHS building has created 15 new jobs, it has emerged.

Sports Direct and USC opened their doors in Coney Street yesterday, with the former business re-locating from its old premises in Davygate.

A spokesman said that 21 staff were transferring from one site to the other, with 15 new members of staff hired, along with some additional management roles.

The Sports Direct store is much larger than the Davygate outlet, spreading out over two floors, with the first floor divided into a series of sections including 'running,' 'kids', 'women', 'football' and 'outdoors.'

Customers walk through the Sports Direct store in the ground floor to get to the USC fashion store.

Another part of the old BHS store, fronting on to New Street, reopened in the autumn as Flannels, an upmarket fashion store and the remaining part of BHS, fronting on to Feasegate, will become an Evans cycling store next year.

While the opening of the new Sports Direct store is a boost for Coney Street - a premier shopping street which has been dogged by empty premises in recent years - the closure in January of its old outlet is a blow for Davygate, coming on top of the closures of other shops including Debenhams, French Connection and Gap.