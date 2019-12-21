AN ANNUAL Christmas Tree Festival is estimated to have had more than 3,000 visitors through the doors over two weeks.

More than £1,750 was raised in voluntary donations at the Helmsley seventh annual Christmas Tree Festival.

Bev Nicholson, secretary of Helmsley in Business, said: “The Christmas Tree Festival was a huge success yet again.

“Every year we attract thousands of visitors who come and admire our wonderful, historic church and the creative, dazzling trees within.”

The festival, which takes place in Helmsley’s All Saints Church, featured more than 20 trees which were individually decorated by businesses and organisations around the town on the theme of ‘Christmas favourites’.

A vote was held on the best tree. More than 1,400 votes were cast and the winning tree was declared to be the Helmsley Scout Group’s for its stocking tree, complete with a tent over it.

The donations will be split between St Leonard’s Hospice, All Saints Church and the Helmsley in Business group.

The Festival ran from November 30 to December 15 when a Nine Lessons carol service brought the Christmas Tree Festival to an official end.