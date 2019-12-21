A NEW centre is to be built at York Cemetery in the new year for volunteers and visitors.

The building has been designed by York’s award-winning PPIY architects to provide much-needed facilities for the team who help to maintain the 24-acre site.

Dr Richard Keesing, chairman of York Cemetery Trust, has been working closely with architects Mark Druery and Daniel Elkington, of PPIY, for the last two years on the designs.

J Mark Construction Ltd of York has been selected to build the centre, and works are due to start in early 2020.

The centre will be near the main entrance and will provide shelter for the volunteers, with a kitchen, where they can have a break. It will also provide somewhere for schools, groups and visitors to learn about the diverse wildlife, natural surroundings and history.

Dr Keesing said: “The work of the volunteers is critical to the upkeep of the cemetery.”

Numerous people dedicate their time to the upkeep of the grounds of York Cemetery, in Cemetery Road, carrying out essential gardening and maintenances work as well as leading walking tours around the extensive natural and historic grounds.

Mark Druery, PPIY director, said: “During our research we were excited to discover that historically there were greenhouses on this site and the new building references that history.”

York Cemetery was rescued by the trust, including Dr Keesing, in 1987 and is now also an important home to a diverse variety of wildlife, flora and fauna. York Cemetery was originally founded in 1837 and is now looked after by the trust with the support of the Friends of York Cemetery.

The cemetery has approximately 28,000 graves and many important notable Listed Buildings, as well as being situated in designated green belt land.

Additional structural engineering works have also been provided by Mason Clark Associates (MCA) with offices in York, with a team led by Richard Pauw, associate engineer.