FIRST York bus drivers will be raising money to help vulnerable local children this weekend – with a little help from Father Christmas.
A team of 16, including the company’s managing director, Marc Bichtemannm, will be wearing Santa suits as they drive around the city today (Saturday) in what has been dubbed the ‘Secret Santa Service’, with collection tins available on buses for passengers to lend their support.
First York is aiming to break a target of £1,000 raised in aid of Action for Children and its Secret Santas campaign. This supports disadvantaged young people over the festive period with hot meals and presents, safe sleeping for homeless teenagers and a much-needed break for children who care for someone.
Mr Bichtemann said: “Christmas is a time of excitement and anticipation for children and we hope the efforts of our team will help bring some of this enjoyment to the lives of less fortunate young people.”