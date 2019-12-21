A WOMAN who misused a blue badge twice has to pay nearly £500 after she was prosecuted by City of York Council.

Lisa Parker, 32, displayed her relative’s disabled parking badge when parking on double yellow lines in Castlegate, York, on June 14, Victoria Waudby, prosecuting, said.

The badge can only be used if its named holder is a passenger or driver in the car.

City of York Council parking officers checked where the badge holder was, discovered they were not in the city centre, and she was prosecuted.

The council had previously warned Parker for misusing the same badge in a similar manner in 2017.

Parker, of Campleshon Road, South Bank, York, pleaded guilty by letter to misusing a blue badge.

“I couldn’t cope with being in court,” she wrote. “I am very emotional, and I am scared of the impact on my already poor mental health.”

She wrote that she had “no memory” of the incident and “could not recall” parking in Castlegate.

York magistrates ordered her to pay £499 including a £55 fine, £414 prosecution costs and a £30 statutory surcharge.

Cllr Denise Craghill, the council’s executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: “This case shows that the council takes blue badge misuse seriously and is committed to taking action to prevent misuse of the blue badge system, which supports drivers and passengers with disabilities.

“In this instance, the resident had parked their car illegally on double yellow lines in the city centre and displayed a badge to avoid paying a fine, despite previously receiving a warning for the same thing.

“This could have prevented someone with disabilities and a genuine need for the blue badge parking from using it.”

Parker told the court the badge holder suffered from major disabilities and that her family’s finances were tight.