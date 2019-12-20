FIREFIGHTERS helped rescue a man from the roof of a three-storey building in York city centre in the early hours of today.
Crews from York and Huntington were called in by police at 3.25am to assist with the rescue of the man from a roof in Coney Street.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the man was rescued with the aid of an aerial ladder platform and left in the hands of police.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called at about 2.10am to reports of concern for the safety of a man on a roof in Coney Street.
A spokeswoman said the man, who was in his 20s, came down and was returned safely to family shortly before 4am.
